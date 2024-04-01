GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two years after parent’s demise, child arrives from US in Chennai

Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and officials of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils received the child and his aunt

April 01, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old child, whose parents from Tamil Nadu were found dead in Mississippi in the U.S. in May 2022, arrived in Chennai airport on Monday evening. Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and officials of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils received the child and his aunt.

Following his parents’ death, the Child Protective Services (CPS) in Mississippi took custody of the child in 2022. A neighbour, then obtained a power of attorney, to take care of him on a temporary basis. Meanwhile, another family, which was not related to the child, had also obtained a temporary placement of the child for foster care. His Indian aunt arrived in the U.S. to seek custody of her nephew.

After the issue reached a local court, a report from the Child Welfare Committee from Tamil Nadu was produced to support the case of his aunt, who had secured visitation rights by then, while the temporary custody of the child remained with another family.

During his visit to the U.S., Mr. Sivasenapathy held discussion with the Indian diaspora on how to help the child’s Indian aunt. She, eventually, secured the child’s custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.