Two-year-old girl dies after falling off bed in Arakkonam in T.N.

The toddler reportedly fell off the bed, frightened by the sound of thunder in the early hours on Thursday

Updated - September 26, 2024 05:53 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she fell off the bed in her house in Arakkonam town near Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

The police identified the toddler as K. Hanisha, the daughter of Mohammed Karim, 3, a contract worker with the Southern Railway, and K. Naziya, 28. She was the youngest of the three children of the couple.

Initial inquiry revealed that the toddler reportedly fell off the bed, frightened by the sound of thunder in the early hours on Thursday. Areas like Arakkonam, Nemili, Arcot, Panapakkam, and Sholingur had witnessed heavy rains with thunder and lightning the previous night.

After the fall, the couple applied oil on the back of the baby’s head and put her to sleep.

However, at round 3 a.m, when Naziya held her daughter, her body was cold and she was not moving. The couple rushed her to the Government Railway Hospital in the town, where doctors told the parents that the baby was brought dead.

Based on an alert from the hospital authorities, Arakkonam Town police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway, the police said.

Published - September 26, 2024 05:52 pm IST

accident (general) / death / Tamil Nadu / infants

