Two-year-old dies after being run over by school van near Katpadi

A two-year-old girl died after she was run over by a school van at Velampattu village near Katpadi in Vellore.

The girl was identified as S. Purnika, daughter of A. Saravanan, 28, a lorry driver and S. Usha, 23. Initial inquiry revealed that as per routine, Usha went in her two-wheeler along with her daughter to pick her nephew from the bus stop in the village. When she went to pick up her nephew, she left her child in the two-wheeler. However, the child got down from the vehicle and went under the school van.

Unknowingly, school van driver S. Mahendran, 45, of Vellore, moved the vehicle. The girl child was crushed under the wheels. Based on alert, the Latteri police went to the spot and sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for postmortem. A case was registered. Mahendran was arrested. A probe is underway.