Two workers killed, nine injured as van tips over near Tiruchuli

Aruppukottai

27 December 2020 13:18 IST

The driver claimed the vehicle tipped over as he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Two persons were killed and nine injured when a van carrying workers to a private spinning mill, tipped over near Panaiyur in Tiruchuli on the morning of December 27.

The deceased were identified as P. Poosaiyah, 27, and C. Srikanth, 19, of Chellaiahpuram.

The police said that the driver, S. Muniyasamy, 22, of Sattur, lost control of the speeding vehicle while taking the workers from Anaikulam to Sri Parameswari Spinning Mill in Pandalgudi. Consequently, it fell on its side at around 7 a.m. Both the deceased had sustained head injuries, the police said.

The injured, including six women, were given first aid at Tiruchuli Government Hospital and later admitted to a private hospital in Aruppukottai.

Tiruchuli police are investigating.