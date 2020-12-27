Tamil Nadu

Two workers killed, nine injured as van tips over near Tiruchuli

The ill-fated van that claimed the lives of two spinning-mill workers near Tiruchuli on December 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed and nine injured when a van carrying workers to a private spinning mill, tipped over near Panaiyur in Tiruchuli on the morning of December 27.

The deceased were identified as P. Poosaiyah, 27, and C. Srikanth, 19, of Chellaiahpuram.

The police said that the driver, S. Muniyasamy, 22, of Sattur, lost control of the speeding vehicle while taking the workers from Anaikulam to Sri Parameswari Spinning Mill in Pandalgudi. Consequently, it fell on its side at around 7 a.m. Both the deceased had sustained head injuries, the police said.

The driver claimed the vehicle tipped over as he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The injured, including six women, were given first aid at Tiruchuli Government Hospital and later admitted to a private hospital in Aruppukottai.

Tiruchuli police are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 1:25:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-workers-killed-nine-injured-as-van-tips-over-near-tiruchuli/article33429862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY