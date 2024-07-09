GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two workers, two other critically injured in blast at fireworks unit near Sivakasi

The injured workers have been hospitalised; police said the explosion occurred when the workers, of Supreme Fireworks, were handling chemicals

Updated - July 09, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 11:53 am IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
A minor explosion led to a ball of fire engulfing the workers at Supreme Fireworks in Sivakasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024

A minor explosion led to a ball of fire engulfing the workers at Supreme Fireworks in Sivakasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two workers were killed and two others suffered grievous injuries in a minor explosion at Supreme Fireworks near Sivakasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The police identified the deceased as P. Mariappan (43) and P. Muthu Murugan (40) of Chidambarapuram. The injured are C. Saroja (52) of Chithamanaickanpatti and K. Sankaravelu (53) of Sevalur.

The explosion comes barely two months after 10 workers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast at a fireworks unit May.

The police said that the workers were pushing a small cart carrying chemicals from the chemical storage room of the fireworks unit to the chemical mixing room. Saroja and Sankaravelu were involved in sieving the chemicals, while the other two were unloading the chemicals, when a huge ball of fire engulfed them following a minor blast.

While Mariappan and Muthu Murugan were killed on the spot due to burn injuries, the other two were critically injured with over 90% burns.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Sivakasi. After first aid, they were referred to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

The police said that the friction while handling the chemicals had triggered the accident. However, none of the working sheds were damaged due to the fire.

The M. Pudupatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Just last week, revenue officials found 22 tonnes of chemicals, suspected to be banned barium nitrate, stocked at a location where paper tubes meant for aerial fireworks were being manufactured near Sivakasi.

