Two workers digging for water pipeline electrocuted near Karur

KARUR

20 October 2021 12:23 IST

In a tragic incident, two workers including an operator of an earth mover were electrocuted at Pallapatti near here on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred when the victims, K. Ajith Kumar (25) of Achanampatti near Eriyodu in Dindigul district and K. Veerakumar (32) of Sellivalasu near Aravakurichi, were digging the ground to lay a water pipeline at Pallapatti.

According to sources, Ajith had reportedly tried to shift the focus of a halogen light so as to give more illumination to the digging site. He was electrocuted then and thrown off. He landed over Veerakumar, who was working nearby in a pit and he too died on the spot, police said.

The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital in Aravakuruchi for post-mortem examinations. The Aravakuruchi police have filed a case and are investigating.