HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women workers killed, one man injured in firecracker unit blast in Dharmapuri district

The blast occurred on Thursday morning, when the workers were working with an inflammable chemical, police said; the unit, in Papparapatti was operating without a licence; T.N. CM M.K. Stalin has condoled the deaths and announced a solatium for the victims

March 16, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

Two women workers were killed in a blast at a private firecracker unit in Nagadasampatti village in Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district on Thursday.  A third male worker was grievously injured. 

The accident occurred in the forenoon of Thursday, in the unit owned by R. Saravanan of Nagadasampatti. According to the police, the small unit, about 15 feet by 15 feet, with a cement roof, was engaged in firecracker making all round the year, to supply for temple festivals and wedding festivities. 

The fire was caused by friction when the workers were workinng with an inflammable chemical at the workstation of one of the workers, leading to the blast. Two women K. Muniammal(65) of Nagadasampatti village and B. Palaniammal (50) of Mecheri in Salem, were killed in the accident. 

The third victim, P. Sivalingam suffered grievous injuries.  A fourth worker, Chinna Ponnu, had a miraculous escape due to working outside the room at that point. The unit was a functioning with a valid license, according to sources.

T.N. CM condoles, announces solatium

Condoling the deaths, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two deceased women, and ₹1 lakh to the family of the grievously injured man. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / fire / industrial accident / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.