Two women police head constables suspended in Kallakuruchi

Kokila and Geetha Rani alleged took money from an accused

Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque has suspended two women Head Constables attached to the Tirukovilur All Women Police Station, after they were found to have received money from an accused for not registering a case against her.

Head constables Kokila and Geetha Rani were placed under suspension by the SP based on an enquiry.

Police sources said the two had collected money from the accused Rajamani, a retired nurse who had prescribed pills to a minor girl impregnated by her grandfather.

The head constables booked the grandfather and another person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while they reportedly negotiated with Rajamani and received money for not registering a case against her.

An audio clip of the conversation between the head constables and Rajamani went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said the two head constables had misrepresented the fact that Rajamani was not named as an accused in the FIR. They were suspended following an enquiry, he said.