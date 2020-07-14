Two women murdered in their home in Sivaganga district

SIVAGANGA

14 July 2020 13:29 IST

The victims are the mother and the wife of a man in the Indian Army

Two women were found dead in their home, with injuries on their bodies, in Mudukoorani near Sivaganga, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the house belonged to Stephen (38). He has been working in the Indian Army and is posted at Ladakh. The victims, his mother Rajakumari (60) and his wife Sneha (30) lived in the house. It is suspected that unidentified persons may have gained entry into the house and committed the crime and decamped with gold jewels and other valuables, as the almirah was broken open.

Advertising

Advertising

On information, Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar (holding additional charge as SP Sivaganga district) visited the scene of crime. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. Fingerprint experts also visited the spot.

A case of murder for gain has been registered.

DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Mylvaganan, inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries with the officers. Special teams have been formed to nab the killers. Police suspect that some known persons may have committed the crime.