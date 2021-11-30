Two women held for lifting a baby

Two women, who had acted as the brokers for illegally selling a new born girl child of Yasmin on Monday, were arrested in Vepery police station limits.

The police are also investigating the couple, Sivakumar and Sribasri, who allegedly bought the baby from the two accused.

A senior official of the city police said Yasmin of Puzhal had given a complaint that two women had taken away her baby and also robbed her of money.

Illegal sale

During investigation, the police identified the two women as Jayageetha and Dhanam.

Both of them were suspected to be brokers involved in illegally selling newborns.