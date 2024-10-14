Two female wild elephants were found electrocuted on a private land near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Monday. As per preliminary findings by the Forest Department, the adult elephants died after coming into contact with low-lying powerlines.

Forest Department staff attached to Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve found the elephants dead on a private land situated around 1 km from the borders of Paruthiyur forest beat, during a patrol on Monday noon. They immediately alerted higher officials.

Carcass of one elephant was found with a powerline grabbed by its trunk. After being alerted by the Forest Department, officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) visited the place.

According to Forest Department officials, the Anamalai region received copious rain on Sunday night. The elephants had entered the uncultivated piece of land, possibly lured by the vegetation, they said.

Officials said that joint inspections by the Forest Department staff and Tangedco had been conducted in the region in the past to identify sagging powerlines. Such inspections would be initiated in the wake of the electrocution of the two elephants, they added.

The post-mortem examination on the carcasses would be performed on Tuesday.

