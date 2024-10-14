GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two wild elephants electrocuted by low-lying powerlines near Anamalai in Coimbatore district

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two female wild elephants were found electrocuted on a private land near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Monday. As per preliminary findings by the Forest Department, the adult elephants died after coming into contact with low-lying powerlines.

Forest Department staff attached to Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve found the elephants dead on a private land situated around 1 km from the borders of Paruthiyur forest beat, during a patrol on Monday noon. They immediately alerted higher officials.

Elephant electrocuted while entering encroached land used for farming in Gudalur

Carcass of one elephant was found with a powerline grabbed by its trunk. After being alerted by the Forest Department, officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) visited the place.

According to Forest Department officials, the Anamalai region received copious rain on Sunday night. The elephants had entered the uncultivated piece of land, possibly lured by the vegetation, they said.

Tusker electrocuted at private estate in Krishnagiri’s Jawalagiri forest range

Officials said that joint inspections by the Forest Department staff and Tangedco had been conducted in the region in the past to identify sagging powerlines. Such inspections would be initiated in the wake of the electrocution of the two elephants, they added.

The post-mortem examination on the carcasses would be performed on Tuesday.

Published - October 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.