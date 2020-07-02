Two wedding halls sealed for violating norms in Tiruvannamalai

The Tiruvannamalai local administration officials, along with the police, sealed two wedding halls for violating physical distancing norms and COVID-19 precautions, while holding weddings.

According to officials, there are more than 50 halls around the temple. Many people stay in them during pournami, and weddings are also conducted in these halls. “Only 50 members are allowed for a wedding. But we found that none of these rules are being followed when weddings are conducted. The premises are not disinfected and participants don’t wear masks or use sanitisers,” said an official.

The wedding halls were reportedly warned many times and even notices were served sometime ago. “But they did not listen. Hence, we sealed two halls,” the official added.

He said that from March 24, a total of 72 shops have been sealed for violating norms.