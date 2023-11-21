Two weather systems to influence fairly widespread rainfall of moderate intensity over Tamil Nadu till the weekend

November 21, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Two weather systems over the Bay of Bengal will influence fairly widespread rains over the State till the weekend. Heavy rains may batter one or two places in many districts till Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre attributed the rainfall to two weather systems that would largely influence fairly widespread rains, which indicates rains covering 75% of the weather stations, this week. Besides a cyclonic circulation persisting over Comorin area, another cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast would trigger steady rains over the State and Puducherry. Another trough in easterly would also aid rains over the region.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said 13 districts in north and west TN, including Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore and Theni, is likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday. The weather systems may dump rains of very heavy intensity up to 20.4 cm in one or two places over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli,Theni and Dindigul districts on Wednesday and Coimbatore and Nilgiris on Thursday.

Heavy rains may continue over districts like Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tiruppur. While heavy rains may taper by Friday, rains of light to moderate intensity may last in the State and Puducherry till November 26.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said widespread rains that started over coastal belt on Monday may cover other districts as well through the week. Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district received the heaviest amount of rains 16 cm in the State during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

As the rain clouds shift from east to west direction, it would bring heavy rains in district along its path. However, chances are slim for the weather systems to gain more strength, he said. Light rains occurred in places like Cuddalore, Chennai and Nagapattinam on Monday.

The State continues to suffer a rain shortage this monsoon from October 1. Tamil Nadu has so far received 25 cm of rainfall, which is 16% less than the average of 30 cm. Many districts, including Kallakurichi, Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruchi, Krishnagiri and Vellore have a rain gap of more than 40% for the season. However, officials noted that the rain gap may be bridged by the end of the season.

The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rains to continue in some areas of Chennai till Wednesday.

