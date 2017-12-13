Two varsities may get V-Cs by month-end

Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, and Periyar University, Salem, may get their Vice-Chancellors by this month-end.

Sources say at least 10 candidates have been shortlisted at each university for interviews, which are expected to be held between December 20 and 24 in the city. The committees will finalise three names and send the list to Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit.

“It is up to the Chancellor to conduct an interview or select a candidate from the list,” said a committee member.

While some candidates said they had received call letters, members of the search committees of both universities said the process of selection was on.

The Bharathidasan University received 241 applications and Periyar University received 194 applications. Former V-Cs from various State universities were among those who applied to both universities.

Despite assurances that the selection process would be transparent, teachers’ associations have expressed reservations.

The associations say the committees should have released the names of the shortlisted candidates on the university websites, along with marks for the various parameters.

Fair representation

Some professors said they had failed to qualify because of a background in arts subjects. But a search committee member said steps were taken to ensure fair representation for both arts and science subjects.

The associations are also questioning the selection of the syndicate and senate nominees for the V-C search committee.

Even those who have been called for the interview believe considerations such as caste and political associations may diminish their chances. “Look at the constitution of the committee and you know how good one’s chances are,” said an applicant.

“It [syndicate and senate nominees] has been a bone of contention among teachers,” explained a member of the Association of University Teachers.

“With more self-financing colleges as members in the Senate, their representation is higher than that of teachers’ associations like ours or government college teachers’ association. Earlier, we had people without college education as Senate members. Now, the teachers who come from these colleges are benami for the college managements and act at their behest. The college owners have vested interests,” the professor said.

A committee member said the criteria as given in the government gazette were the basis for the selection of the candidates and the shortlisted persons were chosen based on their credentials.