Two universities in State get new Vice-Chancellors

V. Thiruvalluvan and M. Sundar get the top posts

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday appointed V. Thiruvalluvan and M. Sundar as Vice-Chancellors of the Tamil University in Thanjavur and the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai, respectively.

Mr. Thiruvalluvan, who has a teaching experience of 28 years, was working as a professor with the Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University.

According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Thiruvalluvan has administrative experience of eight years, serving as the director of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, and dean of the Faculty of Indian Languages at the Annamalai University.

Headed a committee

He has also served as convenor of the Vice-Chancellor Convenor Committee and Registrar (in-charge) in Annamalai University. Mr. Thiruvalluvan has executed nine research projects and presented four papers at international academic events, the press release said.

Mr. Sundar, who has 26 years of teaching experience, was working as the principal of the College of Physical Education in Alagappa University in Karaikudi.

Administrative work

The release said Mr. Sundar was familiar with university administration, while serving as the principal of the college.

He has served as technical official, track referee, Indian coach and team manager during various events, including the 20th Asian Athletic Championships and 19th Commonwealth Games. He has authored seven books and presented 25 papers at international events, the press release said.