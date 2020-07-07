Two undergo renal transplant at Apollo

Two persons from Mauritius with end-stage kidney disease recently underwent renal transplant at Apollo Hospitals.

Sunita Soomaroo, 45, and Gneshan Munisamy, 58, were referred by the Health Minstry of Mauritius. The patients arrived in the city early in March, just before the first lockdown. Their health deteriorated and the lockdown extensions led to a long wait. A team led by nephrologist M. Saravanan and transplant surgeon Deepak Raghavan took care of them until the State government granted permission for transplant.

The transplant was done in the first week of June. Dr. Deepak said the patients and their donors were counselled before getting clearance from the Mauritius Health Ministry and the Tamil Nadu State Organ Transplant Committee.

“We did extensive research on the best international protocols in conducting solid organ transplant amid the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to proceed with the transplant. A dedicated team was earmarked: the transplant team, including consultant surgeons, junior doctors, nurse and theatre staff, was separated and involved only in the management of the patients. Dr. Saravanan, nephrologist, Thirumalai Ganesan, senior consultant urologist and robotic surgeon and I went ahead with the transplant,” Dr. Deepak said.

Mauritius Health Minister Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal commended the hospital. He said despite the obstacles due to the pandemic the Indian and Mauritian collaboration had shown the endeavour to work together for the welfare of patients.

Apollo Hospitals group Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy said the demonstration would be a reassurance to the patient community.

According to the hospital, both the procedures were complicated requiring comprehensive super specialty care.