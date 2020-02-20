Two TV channels face breach of privilege charge

Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Wednesday referred to the House Privileges Committee a charge of breach of privilege levelled against Tamil television channels News 18 Tamil Nadu and Puthiya Thalaimurai by Electricity and Prohibition Minister P. Thangamani.

No precedent

“As there seems to be a privilege [issue], I am referring the same to the privileges committee as per Rule 226 of the Assembly Rules,” Mr. Dhanapal said. This is the first time that proceedings for breach of privilege have been initiated against television news channels in Tamil Nadu.

According to Mr. Thangamani, who moved a privilege motion under Rule 219 of the Assembly Rules, all he had said while responding to a DMK MLA’s query pertaining to the revenue generated by Tasmac was that the increase in the price of liquor had resulted in more revenue.

“I said it had happened during the [erstwhile] DMK regime as well. But the TV channels reported that revenue had increased as more and more people were drinking,” he claimed.