ADVERTISEMENT

Two tribals sustain pellet injuries in Tirupattur

March 24, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two tribals sustained grievous injuries after country-made weapons misfired at their house in Thagarakuppam hamlet near the Inner Jawadhu Reserve Forest in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said that the injured, G. Gopi, 21, and G. Arunagiri, 24, were farmers and relatives. An initial inquiry revealed that they were trying to make pellets with explosive ingredients behind Gopi’s house for hunting small wild animals in the reserve forest. When they tried to use the pellets, the weapons misfired, injuring the two. The incident happened around 1.15 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US