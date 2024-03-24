Two tribals sustain pellet injuries in Tirupattur

March 24, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two tribals sustained grievous injuries after country-made weapons misfired at their house in Thagarakuppam hamlet near the Inner Jawadhu Reserve Forest in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said that the injured, G. Gopi, 21, and G. Arunagiri, 24, were farmers and relatives. An initial inquiry revealed that they were trying to make pellets with explosive ingredients behind Gopi’s house for hunting small wild animals in the reserve forest. When they tried to use the pellets, the weapons misfired, injuring the two. The incident happened around 1.15 a.m. on Sunday.