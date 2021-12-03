Two travellers from Singapore, UK, test COVID-19 positive in TN, samples sent for genomic sequencing

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 12:53 IST

A man tested positive in Tiruchi, while a child tested positive at the Chennai airport; passengers seated near them and flight staff are also being tested; TN has 3.25 lakh Thermo Taqpath kits to detect the presence of Omicron variant

Two travellers, who had come to Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom, were isolated at government hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the State. While their samples were sent for genomic sequencing to identify the variant involved, their family members, co-passengers who were seated in front of and behind them on their flights and flight staff, are being tested and are in quarantine, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

A man, who had arrived at the international airport in Tiruchi at 3.30 a.m. on Friday, tested positive for COVID-19. He was isolated at a special ward at the K.A.P. Viswanathan Government Medical College Hospital, the Minister told reporters on Friday.

At the Chennai international airport, a 10-year-old child who had arrived from the UK with his family tested positive for COVID-19. The child was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy.

Their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing, the Minister said, adding: “Our State has the facility to carry out genomic sequencing. We will sequence the samples here and send it to the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, Bengaluru for confirmation.”

“We are testing passengers who were seated on the front and back rows in both the flights. The flight staff such as the air-hostesses are also being tested. All contacts, family members and air-hostesses are already in quarantine. We are handling the situation with the utmost precaution,” he said.

False rumours

The Minister said that false news was being circulated online that two persons have tested positive for the Omicron variant in the State. All details would be released in a transparent manner, he said.

Travellers from countries at-risk such as the UK, South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana and Israel were being subjected to fever screening and RT-PCR testing on arrival at the four international airports in the State. If they test negative for COVID-19, they should be in home quarantine for seven days, and this adherence was being monitored by the Health Department in coordination with the police and local bodies.

Apart from this, two per cent of travellers from other countries were also being randomly tested at all four airports for the last three days. “Till last night, a total of 1,868 passengers were tested in the State,” he said.

Govt will bear RT-PCR costs for some

The Minister added that the government would bear the cost of testing for the two per cent travellers from non-risk countries being randomly tested. The cost of RT-PCR testing was Rs. 700, he said, adding that the government was ready to bear the cost of testing for persons who arrive from at-risk countries and are economically backward.

Holding areas are earmarked at the four airports where passengers can wait till the RT-PCR test results arrived. If any of the travellers tested positive for COVID-19, they would be isolated at the government medical college hospitals. Special wards comprising 30 to 40 beds with oxygen facilities and ventilators were set up at six government hospitals -- Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital and Government Corona Hospital in Chennai, Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and government medical college hospitals in Tiruchi and Coimbatore.

“There is no need to fear but we need to stay cautious. Omicron is said to have higher transmissibility than the Delta variant,” he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that the State has 3.25 lakh “Thermo Taqpath” kits to detect the presence of Omicron variant in SARS-CoV-2 samples. “We have placed orders for another 85,000 kits,” he said. He pointed out that the State was rigorously monitoring international travellers as well enhancing testing and monitoring hotspots in the State. “No other State is performing 1 lakh RT-PCR tests a day, though daily cases have dropped to 700. We have given instruction to increase the tests further. In Chennai, there should be 10,000 to 15,000 tests, he noted.

Mega vaccination camp

The 13th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp would be held on Saturday at 50,000 places. The Health Minister said the State was nearing 80% coverage of the first dose and 45% coverage of the second dose. Over 80 lakh persons were due to get the second dose of the vaccine, he said, adding that all those who are due for the second dose should come forward and get vaccinated at the mega camps.

Among others, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, was present.