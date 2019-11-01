Two trains running via Arakkonam to be cancelled for maintenance work on Monday

Southern Railway has announced a line block/power block between the Arakkonam and Jolarpettai sections on Monday, November 4. The track maintenance work will be carried out between Chitteri -Mahendra Vadi from 9 a.m. to 2.50 p.m. and between Sevur – Katpadi from 10 a.m. to 3.10 p.m.

Due to the maintenance work, two trains will be cancelled: the Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment Passenger Train leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 p.m. and the Vellore Cantonment- Arakkonam Passenger Train leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10.10 a.m.