Tamil Nadu

Two trains running via Arakkonam to be cancelled for maintenance work on Monday

Photo used for representational purpose only

Photo used for representational purpose only   | Photo Credit: M_PRABHU

more-in

Track maintenance work will be carried out between Chitteri -Mahendra Vadi and Sevur – Katpadi

Southern Railway has announced a line block/power block between the Arakkonam and Jolarpettai sections on Monday, November 4. The track maintenance work will be carried out between Chitteri -Mahendra Vadi from 9 a.m. to 2.50 p.m. and between Sevur – Katpadi from 10 a.m. to 3.10 p.m.

Due to the maintenance work, two trains will be cancelled: the Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment Passenger Train leaving Arakkonam at 1.05 p.m. and the Vellore Cantonment- Arakkonam Passenger Train leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10.10 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
people
public transport
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 8:07:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-trains-to-be-cancelled-for-maintenance-work-on-monday/article29851914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY