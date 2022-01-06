Two tonnes of ration rice seized, two held

TIRUNELVELI

06 January 2022 19:45 IST

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized two tonnes of ration rice and arrested two persons in this connection.

Civil Supplies CID police said they were checking vehicles near Kaduvetti bus stop near Kalakkad on Thursday following information about smuggling of ration rice. When they stopped a mini cargo vehicle, the police found two tonnes of ration rice packed in 40 bags, each weighing about 50 kg.

The police arrested S. Arumugam, 37, of Manjankulam near Nanguneri, who was smuggling the rice in his vehicle, and driver K. Mariappan, 32, of Apparkulam near Kalakkad.

During inquiry, the police found that Arumugam had collected rice from the public at a throwaway price to be sold to a poultry fodder manufacturing unit. Further investigations are on.