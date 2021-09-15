Two Tiruppur schools report eight COVID-19 cases each

Tiruppur

15 September 2021 12:21 IST

Health Department officials said that all the students were asymptomatic

Two weeks after the reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII, 16 more students from two schools in Tiruppur district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials from the Department of School Education and Health Department, eight boys studying in Class XII at a Corporation Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur Corporation limits tested positive on Tuesday evening. Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh said that the Corporation school will remain closed for disinfection for three days from Wednesday to Friday as a precautionary measure. The eight students were asymptomatic and were under home isolation, he said.

With this, the number of government school students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district went up to 11. Apart from this, nine government school teachers and the Block Educational Officer of Madathukulam block have also tested positive in the district and are undergoing treatment, according to Mr. Ramesh.

Meanwhile, the private higher secondary school in Samalapuram near Palladam was closed for disinfection after eight students tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department officials said that a Class XII girl from the school initially tested positive last week, following which swab samples from nearly 1,100 students and faculty members from the school were lifted. As per the test results, seven more students from Classes XI and XII tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. All these students were asymptomatic and the school will remain closed for this week, according to the officials.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said that any school in the district reporting more than three COVID-19 cases will be closed for disinfection. Contacts of all those testing positive in schools will be tested, he said. Medical teams from the Health Department have been lifting swab samples from schools across Tiruppur district as part of the random sample collection exercise, he said.