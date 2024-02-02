Two tigers spotted in Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary after 50 years: Forest Department

February 02, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

After nearly 50 years, two tigers were recorded in camera traps in reserve forests of Jawalagiri range in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary at Hosur, said the Forest Department.

As per an official release, K. Karthikeyani, Wildlife Warden, Hosur reported to the Chief Wildlife Warden about a direct recording of two tigers — a male tiger aged about four to five, and another tiger between eight to nine years of age — were spotted in the camera traps fixed inside forest areas in January 2024.

“Jawalagiri range is adjacent to the recently notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a part of the continuous landscape of protected areas. The presence of tigers in the habitat shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spillover tiger populations from Bannerghatta National Park [Karnataka] and nearby protected areas indicating success of the conservation efforts,” the release issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Forest Department, said.

