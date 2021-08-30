Two teens drown in Thenpennaiar

VILLUPURAM

30 August 2021 01:14 IST

Two teens drowned in the Thenpennaiar river at Veeramadai, near Arakandanallur, in the district on Sunday. The victims were identified as S. Akash, 17, and S. Abhinash, 17, of Kumbakonam.

According to the police, the boys and their families had come to Veeramadai. They reached the Ayyanar temple in Veeramadai, and after spending time on the banks of the river, the teens went for a swim. The duo got stuck in the undercurrent and drowned. When the boys did not return, the families searched with the help of locals and found their bodies.

The bodies were sent to the Tirukovilur General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising