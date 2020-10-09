Two Tangedco workers convicted for bribery

Duo asked for a bribe to transfer supply

A special court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Villupuram on Tuesday convicted a Junior Engineer and a Foreman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The Special Court Judge K. Mohan found S. Kubendiran, Junior Engineer (JE), and P. Vijayakumar, Foreman, Grade I of Kallakurichi taluk, guilty and convicted them. The Judge ordered Mr. Kubendiran to undergo four years imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹5,000. The Judge also ordered Mr. Vijayakumar to undergo three years imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹5,000.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Dhanabal from Kuduraichandal near Kallakurichi, approached the office of the JE on January 23, 2014, demanding transfer of his farm power connection. The duo demanded a bribe of ₹3,500 from him Mr. Dhanabal for the transfer of the connection.

Mr. Dhanabal He lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) who laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while they were receiving the bribe.