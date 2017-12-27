Two students killed in multiple collision

DINDIGUL

Two students, studying Class X in a private school, were killed in a multiple collision of vehicles on Batlagundu Bypass on Wednesday.

Police said an SUV of a private engineering college hit a Dindigul-bound lorry from behind. In the impact, the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle, which then hit an autorickshaw transporting around 10 students.

After it was banged by the SUV, the autorickshaw collided with a State-run bus.

T. Kalidas (15) of Nellur, Ayyampalayam, and K. Saran (15) of Maniakaranpatti, who were going home in the auto, were killed on the spot. At least six other students and the auto driver, Saravanan, suffered multiple injuries.

Nilakottai DSP Kartikeyan and police personnel from nearby stations rushed to the spot. They sent the injured to hospitals in Dindigul and Madurai in ambulances, and restored traffic on the road in about 30 minutes.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Dindigul Government Hospital for post-mortem. Pattiveeranpatti police have registered a case against the SUV driver and are investigating.

Preliminary probe suggested that the auto did not have valid papers. The police are also examining the driving licence of Saravanan.

The local people blamed the officials for allowing autos to carry so many passengers. RTO authorities neither enforced laws strictly nor seized overloaded vehicles, they alleged.