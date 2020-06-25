Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 25 June 2020 15:00 IST
Two struck dead by lightning in Villupuram
Two persons were struck dead by lightning in two incidents in T. Pudupalayam within the Thiruvennainallur police station limits, on Wednesday night.
Police sources said one victim, V. Ajith Kumar, 23, of T. Pudupalayam colony took shelter under a tree after it started raining, when lightning struck him.
In the second incident, Sathish of Ayyampettai village died after being struck by lightning while he was walking home.
