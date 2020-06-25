Tamil Nadu

Two struck dead by lightning in Villupuram

Two persons were struck dead by lightning in two incidents in T. Pudupalayam within the Thiruvennainallur police station limits, on Wednesday night.

Police sources said one victim, V. Ajith Kumar, 23, of T. Pudupalayam colony took shelter under a tree after it started raining, when lightning struck him.

In the second incident, Sathish of Ayyampettai village died after being struck by lightning while he was walking home.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 3:01:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-struck-dead-by-lightning-in-villupuram/article31912964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY