Two struck dead by lightning in Srimushnam

CUDDALORE

25 June 2020 01:04 IST

Two boys died on the spot, after lightning struck them while they were playing in Srimushnam in the district, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as M. Ramkumar, 18, a polytechnic college student and S. Praveen Kumar, a Class X student. The incident occurred at 6.30 p.m. Police said the duo along with few others had gathered in a playground to play at Srimushnam when the lightning struck. Further investigations are on.

