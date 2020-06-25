Tamil Nadu

Two struck dead by lightning in Srimushnam

Two boys died on the spot, after lightning struck them while they were playing in Srimushnam in the district, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as M. Ramkumar, 18, a polytechnic college student and S. Praveen Kumar, a Class X student. The incident occurred at 6.30 p.m. Police said the duo along with few others had gathered in a playground to play at Srimushnam when the lightning struck. Further investigations are on.

