ADVERTISEMENT

Two-storey building gutted in fire, migrant worker rescued

Published - June 06, 2024 10:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters from Ambur and Vaniyambadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-hour-long operation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-storey building in Ambur was gutted in a fire on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said V. Mahaniya, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, who was in a textile godown on the ground floor of the building, saw smoke billowing from the electrical board of the building in the wee hours. Within a few minutes, a fire broke out, and the whole building of 1,800 sq.ft. was engulfed in flames, with Mahaniya trapped inside.

Alerted by passers-by and residents, firefighters from Ambur and Vaniyambadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-hour-long effort. The firefighters rescued the migrant worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electrical short circuit caused the fire accident, said sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Various equipment and clothes were burnt in the fire. The total loss has been estimated to around ₹5 lakh. The building owner, K Guna, 48, had rented out the building to textile units to store their goods.

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US