Two-storey building gutted in fire, migrant worker rescued

Published - June 06, 2024 10:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters from Ambur and Vaniyambadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-hour-long operation.

A two-storey building in Ambur was gutted in a fire on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported.

The police said V. Mahaniya, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, who was in a textile godown on the ground floor of the building, saw smoke billowing from the electrical board of the building in the wee hours. Within a few minutes, a fire broke out, and the whole building of 1,800 sq.ft. was engulfed in flames, with Mahaniya trapped inside.

Alerted by passers-by and residents, firefighters from Ambur and Vaniyambadi rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-hour-long effort. The firefighters rescued the migrant worker.

Electrical short circuit caused the fire accident, said sources.

Various equipment and clothes were burnt in the fire. The total loss has been estimated to around ₹5 lakh. The building owner, K Guna, 48, had rented out the building to textile units to store their goods.

A case has been registered.

