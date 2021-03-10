Two Sri Lankan nationals detained

Two Sri Lankan nationals – Arul Cruz (31) and Raygan Boyva (38) of Talaimannar district – were detained by the Marine Police here on a charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line on Wednesday.

An Indian Navy helicopter on surveillance spotted a boat off Dhanushkodi shore near Arichalmunai around 11 a.m. The Navy personnel nabbed two persons who were in the boat and handed them over to the Marine Police.

The duo claimed that they were fishing and due to rough weather they entered the Indian waters. Central agencies are also investigating them. A case is yet to be registered.