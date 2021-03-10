Tamil Nadu

Two Sri Lankan nationals detained

Two Sri Lankan nationals – Arul Cruz (31) and Raygan Boyva (38) of Talaimannar district – were detained by the Marine Police here on a charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line on Wednesday.

An Indian Navy helicopter on surveillance spotted a boat off Dhanushkodi shore near Arichalmunai around 11 a.m. The Navy personnel nabbed two persons who were in the boat and handed them over to the Marine Police.

The duo claimed that they were fishing and due to rough weather they entered the Indian waters. Central agencies are also investigating them. A case is yet to be registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 8:34:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-sri-lankan-nationals-detained-rameswaram/article34037713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY