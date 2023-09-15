Two Sri Lankan fishermen arrested as their boat comes ashore at Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam

September 15, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police, near the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district early on Friday.

The Coastal Security Group identified the two as J. Nixon Deluxe, 38, and D. Kayus Subathiran, 36, natives of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

According to the police, the men had been gone fishing in a mechanised boat from the coast of Talaimannar, late on September 12, 2023. While fishing near Katchatheevu early the following morning, their boat engine broke down, and they were stranded mid-sea. They subsequently managed to reach the Kodiyakkarai coast near Vedaranyam on Friday morning.

Based on an alert, the Coastal Security Group police arrested the two men. A case has been registered at the Vedaranyam Marine Police Station under the provisions of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, and further investigations are on, police said.

