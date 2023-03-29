Two spotted deer rescued near Walajah in Ranipet

March 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - RANIPET

Two spotted deer were rescued by the residents near Walajah town in Ranipet near a lake on Wednesday.

Officials of the Forest Department said around 8 p.m on Monday, residents in the village noticed the three-year-old deer and immediately alerted the Walajah police and forest officials from Arcot range in the district.

A team of forest officials, including a veterinarian, reached the spot and trapped the animal. Water was provided to the dehydrated spotted deer as the district has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with temperatures revolving between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

After an hour, the rescued deer was left in the nearby Ammur Reserve Forest. “The spotted deer might have strayed into human habitation in search of water as he was roaming around a lake in the neighbourhood when stray dogs chased him,” R. Saravana Babu, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Arcot range, told The Hindu.

On Wednesday morning, forest officials got an alert from residents in the same neighbourhood at 11 a.m that they saw another spotted deer in the same spot. Immediately, a forest team led by Mr. Babu rushed to the spot and rescued the two-year-old male deer, which had sustained injuries due to stray dogs. Later, the deer was released in Ammur RF.

Forest officials said that spotted deer or chital (Axis axis) are found abundantly in reserve forests in Walajah, Arcot, Thimiri, Sholinghur and Gudiyatham as these areas are extensions of Jawadhu Hills and are located along Palar river, the major water source. Spotted deer and sloth bear are the most commonly found animals in the region.