Two senior IAS officers serving in T.N. headed to Centre

September 01, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of two senior IAS officers serving in Tamil Nadu to positions in the Union government in Delhi. Industries Secretary S. Krishnan has been posted as Secretary of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, Neeraj Mittal, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Telecommunications. While Mr. Krishnan is from the 1989-batch Tamil Nadu cadre, Mr. Mittal is a 1992-batch Tamil Nadu cadre officer.

