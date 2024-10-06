Two school students drowned in lake in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem Two school students who went fishing drowned in Allikuttai lake in Salem on Saturday (October 5, 2024) evening.
A. Harish (8), a resident of Tirupur district and a Class III student, recently came to his aunt Radha’s house in Thathampatti near Veeranam in Salem district for quarterly exam holidays. On Saturday around 3 p.m., Harish, along with his cousin A. Santhosh (12), a Class VII student at a government school in Ammapet, went to Allikuttai Lake for fishing. As they did not return for hours, in the evening, their parents searched for them and found their bodies in the lake.
The Veeranam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.
Police suspect that while fishing in the lake, they might have gone to the deeper part of the lake and drowned.
The police have registered a case and are investigating further.