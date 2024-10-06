ADVERTISEMENT

Two school students drowned in lake in Salem

Published - October 06, 2024 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Two school students who went fishing drowned in Allikuttai lake in Salem on Saturday (October 5, 2024) evening.

A. Harish (8), a resident of Tirupur district and a Class III student, recently came to his aunt Radha’s house in Thathampatti near Veeranam in Salem district for quarterly exam holidays. On Saturday around 3 p.m., Harish, along with his cousin A. Santhosh (12), a Class VII student at a government school in Ammapet, went to Allikuttai Lake for fishing. As they did not return for hours, in the evening, their parents searched for them and found their bodies in the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Veeranam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police suspect that while fishing in the lake, they might have gone to the deeper part of the lake and drowned.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US