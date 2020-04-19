Tamil Nadu

Two Russians rescued from hills

Aided by drones, the Tiruvannamalai police rescued two Russian nationals who were stranded on Annamalaiyar hills on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said law enforcement officers had been conducting checks on the hills to prevent unlawful activities during the lockdown period. During one such check, a team spotted two people there.

They were brought down from the hills and, following an inquiry, were identified as Victor, 29, and his wife Tatiana. They had reached Tiruvannamalai for a “spiritual tour” a month ago. They were here on a tourist visa and had earlier been staying in a lodging house. After exhausting all their money, they had gone to the hilltop on a “meditation mission”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 11:26:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-russians-rescued-from-hills/article31383984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY