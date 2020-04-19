Two Russians rescued from hills

Aided by drones, the Tiruvannamalai police rescued two Russian nationals who were stranded on Annamalaiyar hills on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said law enforcement officers had been conducting checks on the hills to prevent unlawful activities during the lockdown period. During one such check, a team spotted two people there.
They were brought down from the hills and, following an inquiry, were identified as Victor, 29, and his wife Tatiana. They had reached Tiruvannamalai for a “spiritual tour” a month ago. They were here on a tourist visa and had earlier been staying in a lodging house. After exhausting all their money, they had gone to the hilltop on a “meditation mission”.
