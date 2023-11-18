HamberMenu
Two relatives electrocuted while erecting shamiana near Gudiyatham town in Vellore

November 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, relatives, were electrocuted while erecting a shamiana in front of their relative’s house at Samiyar Malai, three kms away from Gudiyatham town in Vellore, for a family function, on Saturday evening. Police said that the victims, S. Krishore, 22, a mechanic in Bengaluru, and T. Muguli, 29, a resident of Gudiyatham town, were erecting a shamiana in front of the house of their relative, K. Chandran, a mason, for a three-day family function. However, one of the steel poles carried by Krishore touched overhead electricity lines. In the impact, the duo collapsed to the ground.

The incident happened around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. Krishore had arrived at the town from Bengaluru to attend the function.

Their relatives and neighbours rushed the duo to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham, where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Gudiyatham Town police inspected the spot. A case has been registered. An investigation is on.

