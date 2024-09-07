Two railway constables at Jolarpet station suspended for concealing bag of ganja

:

The Superintendent of Police of the Government Railway Police (GRP) I. Eswaran on Friday issued a suspension order against two GRP constables at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for concealing 9 kg of ganja which they found at the station a few days ago.

The police said that constables S. Chandru, 42, and V. Manikandan, 38, were suspended by the SP under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1955. Constable Chandru was a native of Jolarpet town and Manikandan belonged to Erode district. They have been serving at the station for the past few years.

The police said the duo were assigned patrolling duty at the railway station on September 3. Both of them were on platform 4 when they noticed an abandoned bag containing ganja. They took the consignment and hid it in the resting room for police personnel at the station. They came to know that the estimated value of the ganja would be around ₹1.5 lakh from various sources.

Meanwhile, rumours had spread that some police personnel on duty seized a bag that contained cash and jewellery. Senior officers came to know about it and retrieved ganja from the resting room.

The police said it was found the constables failed to perform their duty of handing over the bag of ganja to the station authorities. Necessary disciplinary action against the two constables have also been initiated.