Two quacks arrested near Arakkonam town

January 12, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - RANIPET

Two quacks were arrested on Friday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at their medical shops near Arakkonam town in Ranipet.

Health officials said S. Jageer Hussian (45), and N.Farooq Hussian(48) were offering medical treatment to patients for a few decades in their native villages, Narasingapuram and Giribilespettai respectively, without any professional qualification They have studied only till class XII.

A special medical team led by Dr. K. Nivethita, Joint Director of Health Services (Ranipet), formed a special team that included a doctor, a pharmacist and a drug inspector after several complaints made by residents. During the searches, health officials found many used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic.

The pharmacies were sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes. The accused were repeated offenders as previous cases have been filed on the same charges in various police stations in the district. Cases have been filed by Arakkonam Taluk police.

Friday’s incident comes less than a month after a 36-year-old quack was arrested in Ammoor village near Ranipet town on December 27.

