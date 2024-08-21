Two quacks arrested near Ambur town in Tirupattur

:

Two quacks were arrested on Wednesday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients in their pharmacies cum clinics near Ambur town in Tirupattur.

The first accused, K. Payaas Ahmad, 26, of Thuthipattu village was offering medical treatment to patients in villages that come under Madhanur block for the past few months in his house. He studied only till class X and had no professional qualification. On an average, 35-50 patients approach him for treatment every day.

Health officials suspected his activities. A special medical team led by S. Kannagi, Joint Director of Health Services, conducted a surprise inspection at his house after health officials received complaints from residents. The team included a doctor, a pharmacist and a drug inspector.

The officials found several used medical equipment, prescriptions and letterheads in the clinic, which were set up in the pharmacy. They also found used syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic.

The clinic and pharmacy were sealed. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscopes, and syringes. The accused was a first time offender.

The team conducted a similar raid in Oomerabad village where they caught the accused while he was administering injection to a patient.

S. Jayapaul, 71, was a school dropout. He had been running the illegal clinic and the pharmacy for many years. The team also seized medical equipment, used syringes and capsules.

Cases have been registered against them by the Oomerabad police. A probe is under way.