GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two quacks arrested, medical equipment seized

Published - July 09, 2024 11:50 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
N. Velayudham of Tirupattur was arrested for running a clinic without proper qualifications.

N. Velayudham of Tirupattur was arrested for running a clinic without proper qualifications. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two quacks were arrested on Tuesday for providing medical treatment without professional qualifications at their respective clinics in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Health officials said N. Velayudham, 52, a resident of Anganathavalasai village that comes under Tirupattur panchayat union, has been offering medical treatment without professional qualification for a decade. He has studied only till Class 10. Every day, on average, he offers treatment to 35-50 patients.

Following complaints, a special medical team, led by S. Kannagi, a health officer (Tirupattur), conducted searches and sealed his clinic and pharmacy. The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes. The accused already has at least two cases filed against him.

A case has been registered by the Tirupattur Taluk police. Later, he was lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

In the second incident, S. Mani, 47, a quack providing consultation in Tiruvannamalai for many years, was arrested based on a tip-off received by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian.

He had formed a special team and conducted a surprise check at Mani’s residence in Mada Street. The team found that the accused had studied only till Class 8 and he was a previous offender.

The team seized medical equipment, used syringes, and capsules. A case was filed by the Tiruvannamalai Town police. Later, Mani was lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.