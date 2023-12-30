GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two quacks arrested in Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai

December 30, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The quacks were arrested on charges of administering medical treatment without professional qualification. 

Two quacks were arrested on Friday on charges of prescribing medicines and providing treatment to patients at their “clinics” in Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts, without possessing the required professional qualification.

The arrested persons are K. Shyam, aged 32, and M. Uthandi, 51.

Health officials said Shyam, who holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree, had been offering medical treatment without professional qualification to patients for a few decades.

Growing suspicious of the medical quackery, a special medical team, led by Dr. K. Nivethita, Joint Director of Health Services (Ranipet), paid a surprise visit to his clinic on Friday, following which the pharmacy was sealed.

The team also seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope and syringes.

Walajah police registered a case. Subsequently, Shyam was arrested.

Similarly, Uthandi, a native of Chetpet town in Tiruvannamalai, was on Friday arrested on similar charges. Police said Uthandi travelled to rural areas in and around Chetpet town on his two-wheeler and administer treatment to the residents. Based on a tip-off, health officials and police nabbed him at the Arani-Chetpet Main Road junction in Chetpet. A case was filed and Uthandi was lodged at the Sub-Jail in Polur town. 

