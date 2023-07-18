Two prime accused in the murder of panchayat president’s husband detained under the Goondas Act 

July 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Two prime accused in the murder of J. Mathiazhagan, husband of Gundu Uppalavadi panchayat president Shanthi, were detained under the Goondas Act.

Mathiazhagan, husband of Shanthi, was walking home after offering worship at a temple at Manjakuppam on June 27, when a six-member gang on motorcycles waylaid and hacked him to death.

The Cuddalore police arrested 11 persons for the murder. Preliminary investigations revealed that rivalry stemming from the local bodies elections was the reason.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj ordered the detention of Masilamani, 45, and Pragalanathan, 38, of Thazhanguda under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.