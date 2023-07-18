HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two prime accused in the murder of panchayat president’s husband detained under the Goondas Act 

July 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two prime accused in the murder of J. Mathiazhagan, husband of Gundu Uppalavadi panchayat president Shanthi, were detained under the Goondas Act.

Mathiazhagan, husband of Shanthi, was walking home after offering worship at a temple at Manjakuppam on June 27, when a six-member gang on motorcycles waylaid and hacked him to death.

The Cuddalore police arrested 11 persons for the murder. Preliminary investigations revealed that rivalry stemming from the local bodies elections was the reason.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj ordered the detention of Masilamani, 45, and Pragalanathan, 38, of Thazhanguda under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.