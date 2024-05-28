GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two policemen in Villupuram transferred to Armed Reserve for demanding bribe

Published - May 28, 2024 03:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen including a sub-inspector of police attached to the Highway Patrol were transferred to the Armed Reserve after a video clip of the duo allegedly demanding bribe from a lorry driver passing at night near the Morattandi toll plaza on Sunday (May 26, 2024) night was circulated widely on social media platforms.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach ordered the transfer of sub-inspector Boominathan and constable Abdul Rashid to the Armed Reserve.

The duo was on night patrol when the incident took place. The video clip, taken by a passerby, showed, the SI and the constable, purportedly demanding bribe from a lorry driver passing through the toll plaza. The two were transferred to the Armed Reserve and an enquiry has been ordered into the incident, police said.

