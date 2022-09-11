Two police stations in Villupuram get ISO certification

Brammadesam police station in Villupuram district, that has received ISO 9001:2015 certification | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two police stations – Tindivanam and Brammadesam - in Villupuram district have received ISO 9001:2015 certification.

As per the certification document, the stations’ record in enforcement of laws, prevention, detection and investigation of crimes, maintenance of Law and Order, response to emergencies and provision of support services to maintain peace in the area of jurisdiction conformed to the requirements of the ISO certification.

The two stations also bagged the award for ‘Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene’ (WASH), a scheme by the Quality Council of India for commitment towards ensuring safety and hygiene at the workplace. The two stations geared up for the certification a few months ago by adding additional facilities to make it more accessible to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mini library at Tindivanam police station in Villupuram district, that has received ISO 9001:2015 certification | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said the two stations received the certification for streamlining the station records and processes and maintenance of cleanliness and visitor-friendly atmosphere.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta took the lead in the certification process. The two police stations have a garden, reception, and a mini library among other facilities. The stations also have a surveillance camera system.